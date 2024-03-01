GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors Daniels ink deal with Universal Pictures for their next

The yet-untitled film is set for release on June 12, 2026

March 01, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win the Oscar for Best Director for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win the Oscar for Best Director for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as the Daniels), the Oscar-winning directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, have signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures for a new film.

The film, added to Universal’s release calendar as “Untitled Event Film Directed by Daniels,” is set for release on June 12, 2026, according to Variety.

ALSO READ
The Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ fame to direct ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

No other information about the film’s cast and crew is available now.

Daniels’ zany sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the first indie films to surpass $100 million at the box office post the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most awarded films of all time, it won seven of its 11 nominations at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film starred Michelle Yeoh as an immigrant laundromat owner undergoing a tax audit who becomes drawn into an inter-dimensional battle to save the multiverse from a powerful villain. Apart from Yeoh, the film also starred Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Kwan and Scheinert made their start directing music videos, like Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What,” and were previously best known for the oddball Daniel Radcliffe comedy Swiss Army Man.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.