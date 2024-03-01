‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors Daniels ink deal with Universal Pictures for their next

March 01, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as the Daniels), the Oscar-winning directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, have signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures for a new film.

The film, added to Universal’s release calendar as “Untitled Event Film Directed by Daniels,” is set for release on June 12, 2026, according to Variety.

No other information about the film’s cast and crew is available now.

Daniels’ zany sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the first indie films to surpass $100 million at the box office post the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most awarded films of all time, it won seven of its 11 nominations at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film starred Michelle Yeoh as an immigrant laundromat owner undergoing a tax audit who becomes drawn into an inter-dimensional battle to save the multiverse from a powerful villain. Apart from Yeoh, the film also starred Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Kwan and Scheinert made their start directing music videos, like Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What,” and were previously best known for the oddball Daniel Radcliffe comedy Swiss Army Man.