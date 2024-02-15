Michelle Yeoh, Melanie Laurent team up for action movie ‘The Mother’

February 15, 2024 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeohwill headline The Mother, an action-thriller which will start production this summer.

According to Deadline, the upcoming film will be helmed by actor-director Melanie Laurent, known for The Adopted and Respire.

The Mother will see Yeoh essay the role of an immigrant mother and entrepreneur trying to build a new life for her family in the US.

"But when her two teenage sons stumble into trouble with a Boston crime ring, she's forced to rekindle her past to save them," read the synopsis of the film, which is based on the screenplay by P G Cuschieri.

AGC Studios are selling the project and will be introducing it to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin. Thunder Road is producing while 30West is financing.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce through Thunder Road, best known for the John Wick franchise, alongside Arthur Sarkissian and John Schramm. Stuart Ford is attached as executive producer for AGC Studios alongside 30West.