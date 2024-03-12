GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” Oscar performance was the result of months of careful planning

Gosling’s performance of the Oscar-nominated song from ‘Barbie’ blew the audience away and won the internet’s heart at the 96th Academy Awards

March 12, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ryan Gosling performs “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” during the Oscars show

Ryan Gosling performs “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” during the Oscars show | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Ryan Gosling’s sensational performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars 2024 wasn’t just a stroke of luck or spontaneous inspiration; it was meticulously planned to the last detail. With a 40-piece orchestra, 62 dancing Kens, and over 24 gigantic Barbie heads, Gosling orchestrated a performance that left audiences in awe and stole the show.

A fresh report from Variety details the onths of preparation and collaboration went into bringing Gosling’s vision to life.

According to Oscars producers Molly McNearney and Raj Kapoor, discussions with Gosling had begun long before the official announcement, with Gosling showing unwavering commitment to his performance. Collaborators like Greta Gerwig and choreographer Mandy Moore played crucial roles in shaping the tribute to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. (1953)

Ryan Gosling pays tribute to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes during his performance.

Ryan Gosling pays tribute to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes during his performance. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Gosling’s attention to detail extended to every aspect of the performance. Choreographer Moore revealed that Gosling had mapped out almost every movement, from his entrance through the audience to the climactic finale featuring a surprise appearance by Slash.

Ryan Gosling performs with Slash

Ryan Gosling performs with Slash | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Even the inclusion of “cameo Kens” like Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir was a planned addition, adding star power and authenticity to the performance.

Rehearsals began weeks before the Oscars, with Gosling and his team fine-tuning every step and note. Despite the tight schedule, everyone involved was dedicated to making the performance look effortless on stage.

Ryan Gosling performs as “cameo Kens” Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir make an appearance

Ryan Gosling performs as “cameo Kens” Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir make an appearance | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Music director Rickey Minor and his team worked tirelessly to ensure that the music was perfect, while Gosling himself practiced even the smallest details, even going to the extent of seeking the cameraman’s consent before kissing his hand.

Backstage, after the curtain dropped, Gosling’s mood was one of relief and gratitude. Choreographer Moore described how he hugged her tightly, seeking reassurance that he had done a good job.

The result was a sensation, with audiences and critics alike praising Gosling’s performance as one of the standout moments of the evening. While Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Am I Made For?” ultimately took home the award for Best Original Song, Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” emerged as the people’s champion, capturing hearts and leaving a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed it.

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell make Oscars history as the youngest duo to win two Academy Awards

