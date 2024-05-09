GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett joins ‘Alpha Gang’

‘Alpha Gang’ marks the Zellner brothers’ anticipated follow-up to ‘Sasquatch Sunset’, the buzzy absurdist comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough

Published - May 09, 2024 04:46 pm IST

ANI
Cate Blanchett.

Cate Blanchett. | Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett will be seen in a pivotal role in Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy by Sasquatch Sunset filmmakers David and Nathan Zellner. As per Variety, the project will be launched at Cannes by MK2 Films (Anatomy of a Fall) handling international sales and CAA Media Finance handling North American distribution rights.

Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender to star in spy film ‘Black Bag’

Alpha Gang marks the Zellner brothers' anticipated follow-up to Sasquatch Sunset, the buzzy absurdist comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough which was the talk of this year's Sundance Film Festival and is currently on release in the U.S. via Bleecker Street.

The official synopsis of Alpha Gang read, "The film follows alien invaders sent on a mission to conquer Earth. Disguised in human form as an armed and dangerous 1950's leather-clad biker gang, they show no mercy... until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion."

ALSO READ:Cannes 2023: Cate Blanchett shows solidarity with women of Iran, goes barefoot

David and Nathan Zellner will direct Alpha Gang as well as produce. Blanchett and Coco Francini are also on board as producers, through their Dirty Films outfit. Other producers include Ryan Zacarias for Fat City, and Gina Gammell for Felix Culpa.

Related Topics

World cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.