Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender to star in spy film ‘Black Bag’

Steven Soderbergh is set to direct the thriller based on a script by David Koepp

January 20, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender

Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender will feature in a new spy thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film, titled Black Bag, is expected to begin filming in May in London, reports stated.

Renowned American screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Carlito’s Way) has penned the script of Black Bag. Plot details are currently under wraps. Koepp and Soderbergh recently collaborated on Presence, which is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

Soderbergh has directed both Blanchett and Fassbender in the past. Blanchett featured in two of his well-known films, Ocean’s 8 and The Good German. Fassbender, on the other hand, starred in 2011’s Haywire.

