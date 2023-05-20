HamberMenu
Cannes 2023: Cate Blanchett shows solidarity with women of Iran, goes barefoot

The ‘Elizabeth’ actor Cate Blanchett made a statement at a Cannes Film Festival party by going barefoot to show her support for the women of Iran

May 20, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cate Blanchett arrives for the screening of ‘The New Boy’ at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett arrives for the screening of ‘The New Boy’ at the Cannes Film Festival. | Photo Credit: AFP

At the Cannes Film Festival, women are mandated to wear heels on the red carpet as shoes have become a symbol of political symbol on the French Riviera. In this context, actor Cate Blanchett made a strong statement by going barefoot to show her support for the women of Iran.

Cannes 2023: 'Four Daughters' mixes documentary, fiction to portray Tunisian mother

At a festival party organised by media outlet Variety and Golden Globes, Blanchett took to the stage barefoot. The Elizabeth and The Aviator actor, while presenting Holy Spider star Zahra Amir Ebrahimi with a breakthrough artiste’s award, grabbed the trophy and said, “This is to stab everyone who stands in the way of women rights. Up the vajayjay!”

An emotional Ebrahimi, talking about her country that’s “executing innocent people”, said, “I always thought being an actress was a paradox: serving the emotions of your own and being a flag or mirror or light. This award celebrates the paradox.”

