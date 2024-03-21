GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nivin Pauly’s ‘Malayalee From India’ gets a release date

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the Malayalam film is co-written by Sharis Mohammed

March 21, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nivin Pauly in ‘Malayalee From India’.

Nivin Pauly in ‘Malayalee From India’. | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/YouTube

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film, Malayalee From India, has got a release date. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film will hit the screens on May 1.

Nivin Pauly’s film with Dijo Jose Antony titled ‘Malayalee From India’

Dijo has written the film’s script with Sharis Mohammed. The director-writer duo had earlier worked for Queen (2018)and Jana Gana Mana (2022).

Malayalee From India is bankrolled by Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Magic Frames helmed by Listin Stephen. The filmalso stars Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, and Vijayakumar.

Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer while Sreejith Sarang is the editor. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for the movie.

ALSO READ:‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’ review: This heist comedy headlined by Nivin Pauly is sans any thrills

Meanwhile, Nivin is awaiting the release of Ram’s Tamil movie Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. The film, which also stars Soori and Anjali, recently premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.