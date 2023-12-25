GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nivin Pauly’s film with Dijo Jose Antony titled ‘Malayalee From India’

‘Malayalee From India’ also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar and Vijayakumar

December 25, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Malayalee From India’

A still from ‘Malayalee From India’ | Photo Credit: @MagicFramesOfficial/YouTube

Nivin Pauly has teamed up with Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Antony for the actor’s 43rd film for which the shooting was completed last year.

It’s now known that the film is titled Malayalee From India. The makers released a promo video featuring the actor and director with clippings from the upcoming film.

Malayalee From India also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar and Vijayakumar. Written by Sharis Mohammed, the film is produced by Magic Frames and Pauly Jr Pictures.

With Sudeep Elamon handling the film’s cinematography, Sreejith Sarang is in charge of editing while Jakes Bejoy is composing the music. The film is slated to release next year.

Watch the promo video here:

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

