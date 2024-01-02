GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’: An intriguing glimpse from Ram-Nivin Pauly’s film out

Also starring Anjali and Soori, the film has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja

January 02, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nivin Pauly in a still from ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’

Nivin Pauly in a still from ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

A glimpse video from filmmaker Ram’s much-anticipated film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, starring Nivin Pauly, Anjali and Soori, was unveiled by the makers today.

“There are a thousand reasons to leave someone but only one reason to stay with someone: love,” says Nivin Pauly’s character to Soori’s character as they travel in a secluded train coach. He then narrates how he met and fell in love with Anjali’s character, a queen, some 4000 years ago just as she appears near the door of the train. “The first time I saw you, you were a queen,” he tells Anjali in the present day. We are also told that Nivin is 8,822 years old. Reincarnation? An eternal quest of an immortal being? We don’t know yet.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film has cinematography by NK Ekhambaram and editing by Mathi S.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, the film is set to premiere at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam as a part of its Big Screen Competition segment.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is Nivin’s third Tamil film after the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Neram and his direct Tamil release Richie.

Tamil cinema / Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

