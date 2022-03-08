New on Netflix: ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘The Weekend Away’ and more

Other highlights include the sixth season of ‘Outlander’ and docu-series ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’

Avail on 1/3/2022

The Guardians of Justice

When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.

The Guardians of Justice S1 | Photo Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Worst Roommate Ever

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.

Avail on 2/3/2022

Savage Rhythm

The opposite worlds of two dancers in Colombia clash on and off the dance floor when their ambition to succeed leads them down a treacherous path.

Against The Ice

Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition.

Against The Ice | Photo Credit: Lilja Jonsdottir

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues and militant rivals in search of royal gold lost at sea.

Avail on 3/3/2022

Midnight at the Pera Palace

At a historic Istanbul hotel, a journalist is thrust into the past and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Join the Kretzes as they help clients find extraordinary homes in France and beyond, then take a peek inside their world as they work and play.

The Weekend Away

When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.

The Weekend Away | Photo Credit: Ivan Sardi/Netflix

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

Comedian Whindersson Nunes brings his quirky impersonations and streetwise takes on different cultures to the historic stage of Teatro Amazonas.

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

Elephants, lions, wolves and many more species thrive in the Kalahari Desert’s Okavango Delta, but a worsening dry season threatens its future.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

The fate of Eternos hangs in the balance as He-Man and the heroes forge new alliances — and new destinies — to outrun evil Skeletor’s pursuit of power.

Avail on 4/3/2022

Making Fun

Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids’ ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then — if he’s in the mood — he and his pals build ‘em .

Meskina

Heartbroken, jobless and in her 30s, Leyla sets out to reinvent herself and search for happiness amid her family’s attempts to recouple her .

Avail on 7/3/2022

Outlander: Season 6

The beloved romantic odyssey returns for a sixth season.

Avail on 8/3/2022

Last One Standing

They’re comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don’t land in the unscripted scenes, they’re off the show. Let the mayhem begin!

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

As Alice continues to find steady success with her show, “Stars of Love,” her own star-crossed love with Davide proves to be anything but predictable.

Autumn Girl

In 1960s Poland, performer Kalina Jędrusik is at the height of her popularity but must contend with a spurned official threatening to ruin her career.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

“Taylor Tomlinson returns to Netflix with her second original comedy special Look At You. Taylor hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief, and dating. Filmed at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You premieres globally on Netflix on March 8, 2022.

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Chip’s learning even more about the great, big world with a little help from Potato — from getting her first haircut to getting on her first airplane!

Avail on 9/3/2022

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

A fragile peace has reigned in England for years, but Uhtred believes that trouble is just over the horizon — and events soon confirm his suspicions .

Queer Eye Germany

Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design — known as the Fab Five — dazzle a nation and transform lives in this makeover series.

Byron Baes

Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.

The Bombardment

The fates of several Copenhagen residents collide when a WWII bombing mission accidentally targets a school full of children. Based on true events.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

After he’s shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this docuseries, take a peek behind his persona.

The Andy Warhol Diaries. Cr. Andy Warhol; Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 | Photo Credit: Andy Warhol Foundation/Courtesy

Avail on 10/3/2022

Karma’s World: Season 2

New challenges inspire new songs for Karma as she starts a new job, runs for school president and works to make a difference in her community.

Kotaro Lives Alone

A lonely little boy moves into a ramshackle apartment building all on his own and makes friends with the broke manga artist who lives next door.

Avail on 11/3/2022

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series.

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After

A couple forced to separate must find each other in another life to break a spell on their town, where no one can fall in love.

The Adam Project