New on Disney+ Hotstar in May: ‘Uppu Puli Kaaram,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Prom Dates,’ and more

May 02, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

Uppu Puli Kaaram (Coming in May) (Tamil)

Subramani & Subbalakshmi are a happy family with 4 kids. They run a small hotel – “Annam Mess” on the ground floor of the building they reside in. They live on the first floor of the same building while Subbulakshmi’s brother’s family live on the 2nd floor. Thippu auditions for a web series centred around a father-son relationship but couldn’t emote. He feels that he is not able to emote as he never had fatherly affection as his father abandoned him when he was a kid. He decides to track down his father and spend some time with him as he feels it will help him emote better. He learns that his father’s name is Subramani, and he tracks him down. He lands at UPK mess and confronts his father. Subramani is shocked and feels guilty & responsible for Thippu’s plight. He decides to be the fatherly figure to Thippu. However, the 4 siblings are confused with the arrival of the new guy and the drama unfolds while all of them continue to handle issues in their respective love lives.

MARVEL TITLES

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ‘97 (May 22) (English)

In the early 1990s, few beyond those who journeyed into the pages of Marvel comics had ever heard of “Rogue,” “Beast,” “Gambit,” or even “Wolverine.” But that sad state of affairs changed forever when X-Men: The Animated Series debuted on television and touched millions hungry for something different. The series was unlike any cartoon that had come before it, exploring themes of prejudice and social justice. The characters were super, but they were also outsiders, underdogs. Kids everywhere could relate – as well as adults. Assembled recalls the birth of X-Men: The Animated Series and its revival thirty years later as X-Men ’97. Spend time with the original cast members, along with new voices, as they reveal the stories behind the classic show and its uncompromising continuation.

STAR WARS TITLES

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (May 4) (English)

A journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths.

DISNEY TITLES

Monsters at Work (Season 2) (May 5) (English)

Tylor Tuskmon’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor’s co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.

Doctor Who (May 11) (English)

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

The Beach Boys (May 24) (English)

A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.

Jim Henson Idea Man (May 31) (English)

Jim Henson Idea Man takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ron Howard captures Henson’s restless creativity, ambition, and artistic evolution in the style and spirit of his complex subject, an artist who revolutionized television, inspired generations, and created some of the world’s most beloved characters. Featuring new interviews with Henson’s closest collaborators and children, as well as never-before-seen materials from his personal archives — including home movies, photographs, sketches, and diaries — Howard brings us an entertaining and insightful look at a man whose boundless imagination changed the world.

OTHER TITLES

Shardlake (May 1) (English)

Drenched in mystery, suspense and deception, Shardlake is a compelling whodunnit based on the internationally popular Tudor murder mystery novels by C.J. Sansom. The year is 1536. Matthew Shardlake, a brilliant lawyer with an acute sense of justice, finds his life turned upside down when Thomas Cromwell, Henry Vlll’s right-hand man, sends him to the remote monastery of Scarnsea to investigate a murder, and to ultimately claim its wealth for the King. Accompanied by the arrogant and ambitious Jack Barak, it becomes clear that the death they are investigating is not the first. Facing hostility and suspicion at every turn and unsure of Barak’s true intentions, Shardlake is drawn into a web of lies, deceit and corruption that threatens not only his integrity but his life.

Mission: Yozakura Family (Coming in May) (Japanese)

A family far from ordinary! High schooler Asano Taiyo closed off his heart from the world after a tragic accident robbed him of his family. Known among his classmates as the “Ultimate Introvert”, the only one he could speak to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. But Mutsumi had a wild secret! She’s the heir to a long-standing lineage of spies, constantly in the crosshairs of countless enemies! And it gets crazier - her brother, Kyoichiro, is a supremely skilled spy with an unusual obsession over Mutsumi. Now, Taiyo is on Kyoichiro’s hit list, marked for “removal”! To save both Mutsumi and himself, Taiyo decides to marry Mutsumi and become a part of the Yozakura family! Get ready for an unprecedented “mission” with Taiyo, Mutsumi, and the Yozakura family!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 1) (May 1) (Japanese)

When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (Season 3) (May 3) (English)

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again?

Prom Dates (May 3) (English)

Prom Dates follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prompact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.

Let It Be (May 8) (English)

Available for the first time in over 50 years, Let It Be is Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original 1970 film about The Beatles. First released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles’ breakup, Let It Be now takes its rightful place in the band’s history. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jackson’s multiple Emmy Award®-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back. Released on Disney+ in 2021, the docuseries showcases the iconic foursome’s warmth and camaraderie, capturing a pivotal moment in music history.

All Of Us Strangers (May 8) (English)

In this hauntingly poignant and provocative story about love, family, and the ghosts of our past, Adam (Andrew Scott) lives a solitary life until one night, a mysterious neighbour (Paul Mescal) pays him a visit and stirs up emotions and memories he’d long blocked out. As the two find a connection and an undeniable attraction, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home, where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) appear to be living, 30 years after they died. What would you say – and what would you discover – if you could live one more day with the people you loved most? Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers is based on the novel by Taichi Yamada and produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Sarah Harvey. Warning: Some flashing-lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers.

Under the Bridge (May 8) (English)

Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Crash (May 13) (Korean)

The team no one pays attention to, Traffic Crime Investigation, chases after the crimes of the roads and jumps through many hurdles. As traffic crimes become more sophisticated and diverse by the day, a special investigation unit gets formed. It is the Traffic Crime Investigation, TCI. The average roads people pass by without a second thought become crime scenes and tell new stories.

Uncle Samsik (May 15) (Korean)

Uncle Samsik introduces himself to Kim San as the one who can turn his world around, much like the Earth’s rotation and revolution. He assures Kim San that he can make any dream a reality. However, as Samsik’s plan for Kim San unfolds, more people interfere.

Queen Rock Montreal (May 15) (English)

Digitally re-mastered for the first time into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience®, including high-fidelity sound and crystal-clear images. Experience rock and roll royalty with Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon as they take to the stage in a historic and exhilarating live concert from 1981. One of the world’s most iconic rock bands performs an unforgettable setlist of their greatest hits including ‘We Will Rock You,’ ‘Somebody To Love,’ ‘Under Pressure,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ and ‘We Are The Champions.’ This is Queen like you’ve never seen before in a larger-than-life, front row concert experience.

Pauline (May 22) (German)

Pauline is about to graduate from high school and a scholarship abroad is within her grasp. Everything changes when the nineteen-year-old gets pregnant after a one-night stand with Lukas. This messes up all her plans, and she doesn’t need feelings for Lukas right now. Moreover, something is very wrong with the pregnancy. Pauline develops supernatural powers. She finds out Lukas is the son of the devil incarnate, and then is caught between angels and demons - and in the sights of the queen of hell herself. The junior demon in her belly turns out to be the decisive force in the epic battle between good and evil. And Pauline? She’s supposed to save the world. What the hell?

The Kardashians (Season 5) (May 23) (English)

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favourite matriarch, Kris.

Camden (May 29) (English)

Set in London’s beating heart of music, Camden reveals the untold stories of how the lives and careers of some of the world’s most iconic artists were influenced by this corner of London. Through archive footage, observational filming and interviews, we will explore Camden’s rich history of music. Hearing from the musicians themselves as they relive their Camden experiences; from their very first gigs to sell-out concerts, the highs & lows of nights out and a youth spent discovering music. Camden is a celebration of the vibrancy and rebellion of counter-culture - as seen through the eyes of some of the most exciting artists, both past and present. It’s a love letter to a place in London that has changed lives, and somewhere that remains a unique hotbed of creativity to this very day.

Doraemon (Season 19 & 20) (Coming in May) (Hindi)

Trouble seems to follow Nobita around. Fortunately for him, he’s got Doraemon, a trusty cat-type robot from the 22nd century.

Shinchan (Season 16) (Coming in May) (Hindi)

Shin-chan follows the journey of five-year-old, Shinnosuke “Shin” Nohara and his family, his pet dog Shiro, neighbours, and friends in Kasukabe, Japan.