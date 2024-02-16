‘X-Men ’97’ trailer out; to continue the classic ’90s cartoon post-death of Prof. X

February 16, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

A new animated X-Men show is coming up after ten years. Disney unveiled the trailer of X-Men ’97 and from the looks of it, the new show will continue the plot from the ’90s cartoon, X-Men: The Animated Series.

The classic 90’s series ran from 1992-1997 for five seasons. According to an article in Variety, the new show will essentially function as the sixth season picking up after the 1997 series finale, ‘Graduation Day’, in which Prof. Charles Xavier dies.

The new trailer features Team X-Men, Cyclops, Wolverine, Morph, Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Bishop and more, picking up the pieces after the death of their mentor.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

The series will stream from March 20. Here’s the trailer: