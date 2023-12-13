HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Vyooham’, ‘First Act’, ‘Reacher’ Season 2 and more

Here’s a complete list of highlights on Amazon Prime Video this week

December 13, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster for ‘Vyooham’

The poster for ‘Vyooham’

Los Farad - December 12

The Spanish series follows Oskar, who dreams of setting up a gym. He ends up entering the world of the Costa del Sol, all due to the Farads, a family that offers him a future, but with the most unexpected of trades: arms trafficking. Created by Mariano Barroso and Alejandro Hernández, starring Miguel Herrán and Susana Abaitua in lead roles, the show will premiere in India in Hindi dubs along with subtitles in Tamil and Telugu 

Vyooham - December 14

The Telugu series is an investigative crime thriller that follows the story of a police officer. As he seeks justice, a complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past. Directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, the crime thriller stars Sai Sushanth Reddy along with Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ
Telugu crime series ‘Vyooham’ gets premiere date

First Act - December 15

The docuseries chronicles the experiences of child actors and their parents as they navigate the Hindi TV and film industry. It highlights the important role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children, and emphasizes the significance of fostering a secure and balanced childhood for them.

A poster for ‘First Act’

A poster for ‘First Act’

ImMATURE Season Three - December 15

ImMATURE follows the lives of three teenage boys - Dhruv, Chacha and Chutney who are in their final year of high school. They deal with the everyday ups and downs of being a teenager, including friendships, first love, heartbreak, etc.

Reacher S2 - December 15

The second season begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate. Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next.

ALSO READ
Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hae Sun Interview: South Korean actors on their chemistry in ‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’

Death’s Game Part 1 - December 15

In the Korean drama, overwhelmed with all of his failures, Yee-jae decides to take his own life and ‘control death’. Death (Park So-dam) then decides to punish Yee-jae and he is reincarnated 12 different times, living 12 different lives. As a part of his punishment, Yee-jae must stop their imminent deaths. 

Related Topics

English cinema / Indian cinema / Telugu cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.