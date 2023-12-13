New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Vyooham’, ‘First Act’, ‘Reacher’ Season 2 and more

December 13, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Los Farad - December 12

The Spanish series follows Oskar, who dreams of setting up a gym. He ends up entering the world of the Costa del Sol, all due to the Farads, a family that offers him a future, but with the most unexpected of trades: arms trafficking. Created by Mariano Barroso and Alejandro Hernández, starring Miguel Herrán and Susana Abaitua in lead roles, the show will premiere in India in Hindi dubs along with subtitles in Tamil and Telugu

Vyooham - December 14

The Telugu series is an investigative crime thriller that follows the story of a police officer. As he seeks justice, a complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past. Directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, the crime thriller stars Sai Sushanth Reddy along with Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles.

First Act - December 15

The docuseries chronicles the experiences of child actors and their parents as they navigate the Hindi TV and film industry. It highlights the important role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children, and emphasizes the significance of fostering a secure and balanced childhood for them.

ImMATURE Season Three - December 15

ImMATURE follows the lives of three teenage boys - Dhruv, Chacha and Chutney who are in their final year of high school. They deal with the everyday ups and downs of being a teenager, including friendships, first love, heartbreak, etc.

Reacher S2 - December 15

The second season begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate. Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next.

Death’s Game Part 1 - December 15

In the Korean drama, overwhelmed with all of his failures, Yee-jae decides to take his own life and ‘control death’. Death (Park So-dam) then decides to punish Yee-jae and he is reincarnated 12 different times, living 12 different lives. As a part of his punishment, Yee-jae must stop their imminent deaths.