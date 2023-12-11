HamberMenu
Telugu crime series ‘Vyooham’ gets premiere date

An investigative thriller, ‘Vyooham’ follows a police officer, played by Sai Sushanth Reddy, as he solves a complex mystery that delves into his haunting past

December 11, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for 'Vyooham'

A poster for ‘Vyooham’

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new Telugu crime series, Vyooham, set to stream on the platform from December 14.

Actor Navdeep asked to appear for questioning in drugs case

Produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, the crime thriller features Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead role of a cop.

He is joined in the cast by Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay and Shashank Siddamsetty.

An investigative thriller, Vyooham follows a police officer and his quest for justice. ‘A complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past,’ read a note from the makers.

