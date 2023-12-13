Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hae Sun Interview: South Korean actors on their chemistry in ‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’

December 13, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

“Do people realise a dream feels the best when it remains a dream,” wonders Cho Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook), as his childhood sweetheart Cho Sam Dal (Shin Hae Sun) leaves their small town of Samdal-ri for Seoul, in the hopes of never returning. “I cannot be a big dragon in a small stream,”, she says. This marks a poignant scene in Welcome To Samdal-ri, a slice-of-life drama revolving around these two characters, one who wants to soar and escape her life, the other who is content and makes the most of where he is.

Years later, Sam Dal is back home. Her career as a fashion photographer is in shambles and she is caught in a scandal as well. Yong Pil, who is infamously called the “knucklehead” at the meteorological department for being a bright but overly hyper and inflexible forecaster, is happy with his life in Jeju. He has avoided a transfer to Seoul, and has not dated anyone since his break up with Sam Dal. As these two come face to face once again, can they put aside their differences and start all over again?

Produced by SLL, the visually striking romantic comedy Welcome To Samdal-ri is is directed by Cha Young Hoon, known for hits such as When The Camellias Bloom, Forecasting Love & Weather, and Are You Human. Addressing the first-time screen pairing of Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hae Sun that has received a great response, Ji Chang Wook says,“I can see why she is such a beloved actor. She gets into the skin of her characters.”

Last seen as the undercover cop caught in the murky world of drug cartels and bloody gang wars in the action noir mystery The Worst Evil, Ji Chang Wook describes Welcome to Samdal-ri as a relaxing and warm show after the harsh and tense vibe of his last drama. “Both these dramas are divergently different. I enjoyed the play of opposites. Yong Pil has his standards but is a warm-hearted person, he was not a difficult character to play, and I got a hang of the meteorological stuff.”

Shin Hae Sun, who was last seen in the romantic drama See You In My 19th Life, says when playing the conflicted Sam Dal she found similarities in her own life. “There are moments in your life when your self-esteem is low and you need comfort. I encountered this work at a moment when I was fatigued without noticing it, and I think that led me to relate to ‘Sam-dal’ easily,” says the actor.

Having spent over 15 years in the business, Ji Chang Wook continues to be one of the most sought-after K-drama stars. He reveals that there are times he gets overwhelmed at the onset of a new project, but the overriding concern is whether his work resonates with viewers. Be it Bachelor’s Vegetable Store and Five Fingers, or Healer and Suspicious Partner, these titles showcased his ability to switch genres and characters. The actor says the only change in his process is that he “used to put much time on the script, but now I spend more time on sharing ideas and contemplating on understanding and relating to characters who are unfathomable. I also seek to explore myself through my craft.”

Ji Chang Wook’s morally grey anti-hero in The Worst Evil was one such character, and the show also marked his return to the action space after a hiatus of seven years . “The action genre is hard on the spot, but also very compelling. The action in The Worst Evil was hard as well as rewarding and it was satisfying to see the outcome. In the future, I will continue to struggle to do action, and will do it again if necessary,” he says.

Known to showcase strong independent women on screen, be it her portrayal of Korea’s first soprano singer in Hymn of Death, playing the visually impaired ballerina in Angel’s Last Mission or her dual role in the Soul Swap drama Mr Queen, Shin Hae Sun confesses, “I am attracted to characters who have something that I don’t but want to have. I want to have a wide range of experiences.”

The ever-expanding market and consumption of Korean content globally has made a worldwide impact, with investments being poured into production and content development as well as streamers looking to expand their slate. Shin Hae Sun says the favourable response is a validation of the hard work put in the South Korean TV and movie industry.

“Thinking back over my career, K-Pop, K-dramas, etc are way more popular now. Since both the audience and the market for K-dramas have expanded globally, I think the scope of viewing and thinking about the themes have also expanded. It is a good time to be an actor as the options for genres have also widened as well than the limited options one had before.”

As per Facebook analytics, there are over 17 million consumers of Korean content in India, with Korean titles seeing a jump of 400% jump in viewership since 2020. Ji Chang Wook admits he has been curious about India, and is a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. “I’ve been moved by Indian movies like Black, My Name is Khan, and 3 Idiots. Although I’ve never been to India, I like curry and tandoori chicken. If I ever visit India, I’d love to get a taste of real Indian curry,” concludes Shin Hae Sun.

The show is streaming on Netflix