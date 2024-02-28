New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Reina Roja’, ‘Paw Patrol’, ‘Blue Star’ and more

February 28, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Reina Roja/Red Queen - February 29

A Spanish thriller series set in Madrid. When the son of a powerful tycoon is found gruesomely murdered and the daughter of Spain’s wealthiest man is kidnapped, the Red Queen organization, a secret and experimental police project, is set in motion.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told - Now Streaming

The documentary follows Jennifer Lopez as she attempts her most daring project yet: independently producing a new album and cinematic original that explore her twenty-year journey to self-love. It also stars Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Tony Bellissimo, and Trevor Jackson in pivotal roles.

Poacher - Now Streaming

A group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and Good Samaritans risk their lives trying to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in the history of India and bring them to justice.

Singapore Saloon - Now Streaming

A Tamil comedy that follows the story of Kathiravan. From a young age, he is deeply influenced by the idea that a hairstylist can transform a person’s image, instilled in him by Sacha. This belief inspires Kathiravan to pursue a career as a hairstylist, despite facing opposition from his loved ones and society, who consider it an inferior profession. Against all odds, Kathiravan defies the naysayers and embarks on his journey.

Blue Star - February 29

The cricket captains of Arakkonam, Ranjith and Rajesh, ignite a rivalry that ruins their chances of playing when politics interferes. The film explores the intense cricket rivalry between two groups, each influenced by rival factions. Starring Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Keerthi Pandian in lead roles.

Jaque Mate - March 01

An Argentinian action thriller film directed by Jorge Nisco that tells the story of Duque - a retired secret agent after the death of a colleague in a failed mission. Some time later he decides to return to his job when his niece is kidnapped by a foe from the past. Duque brings together his former colleagues from the international agency where he worked to save the teenager from the hands of a dangerous man named Rey. The Argentinian film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video with English subtitles on March 1.

Ebuka Turns Up Africa - March 01

The unscripted series is a travel-reality show following Nigerian TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as he and five friends take a VIP tour across Africa. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu undertakes the journey of a lifetime with his guys: Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole, and Alistair Englebert Preston. Together, they embark on an unforgettable VIP adventure across Africa, in a compelling series that not only transcends borders, but reveals the men behind their celebrity personas.

Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About a Kid Named LAROI - February 29

The story of Charlton “The Kid LAROI” Howard who went from an unknown musician living in Australia to a teenage global superstar selling out his hometown arena in three years. The cameras began rolling before the massive success of STAY and continues as Laroi navigates the pressures of rapid fame, all while gearing up for his first world tour and studio album.

Paw Patrol - February 29

Led by a boy named Ryder, a team of six playful rescue dogs use their individual talents to protect the seaside town of Adventure Bay. The pups are often joined by their friends: Cap’n Turbot, Robo-Dog, Everest, and Tracker. The adventurous comedy series casts Ron Pardo, Kallan Holley, and Justin Paul Kelly in pivotal roles.