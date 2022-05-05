New on Amazon Prime in May: ‘Modern Love Mumbai,’ ‘Saani Kayidham’ and more

Other highlights on the platform include the second season of ‘The Wilds,’ the premiere of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ and more

Other highlights on the platform include the second season of ‘The Wilds,’ the premiere of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ and more

Here is the full list of titles releasing in May on the platform:

Man of the Match - 5 May

Kannada comedy-satire Man Of The Match featuring Nataraj S Bhat, Dharmanna Kadur, Veena Sundar, Atharva Prakash and Vasuki Vaibhav. Produced by late Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions and directed by D Satya Prakash, the film is slated to release worldwide on May 5.

The satirical comedy is a modern-day reflection of human emotions and social challenges that revolves around the journey of a director, played by Nataraj S Bhat, who decides to hold an audition for his upcoming movie, Man Of The Match. With people coming in to be a part of the project, the director gives them different situations to the artists to enact, creating conflicts between them.

Saani Kayidham - 6 May

Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming Tamil revenge action-drama, Saani Kaayidham stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles.

The story follows the heart-wrenching journey of Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. In one unfortunate night, she loses everything. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes support of Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Helmed by director Arun Matheswaran, the film boasts of a exciting crew comprising of Yamini Yagnamurthy as cinematographer, Sam CS as the music director, Ramu Thangaraj as art director, Nagooran Ramachandran as the editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as Stunts director and Siddharth Ravipatti as the creative producer.

Sumit Saurav stand-up special - 3 May

Upcoming stand-up special Vansh Ka Naash, featuring popular stand-up comic Sumit Sourav. With his first ever special, Sumit promises to take the global audience on a hilarious ride. The show sees Sumit offer his insightful and quirky take by capturing the generational spectrum and taking digs on parenting, purposes of life and much more.

India Originals

Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan - 2 May

Galwakdi - 8 May

Modern Love Mumbai Season 1 - 13 May

Modern Love Mumbai, the first of the three localized Indian versions of the widely acclaimed international series will globally premiere on May 13, 2022.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the new Amazon Original series will feature 6 heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions. The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise, inspired by the famous New York Times column, will bring home love this season with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai. The anthology includes –

RAAT RANI – directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar

BAAI – directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar

MUMBAI DRAGON – directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah

MY BEAUTIFUL WRINKLES – directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi

I LOVE THANE – directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh

CUTTING CHAI – directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi

US TV

Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1 and 2) - 5 May

International Originals

The Wilds Season 2 - 6 May

Bosch: Legacy Season 1 - 6 May

Night Sky Season 1 - 20 May

International Movies

Clifford The Big Red Dog - 2 May

Book of Love - 10 May

Matrix 4: Resurrections - 12 May

House Party - 16 May

Ambulance - 13 May

Outfit - 13 May

Sing 2 - 24 May

Belfast- 31 May