Netflix’s ‘Fauda’ crew member ‘killed in action’ amid Israel-Hamas conflict: Makers

‘Fauda’ has been criticised by a section of viewers for “whitewashing” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

November 12, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

PTI
Matan Meir

Matan Meir | Photo Credit: @FaudaOfficial/X

A crew member from the Netflix drama Faudahas been "killed in action" in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas.

According to the official X page of the Israeli series, the crew member who lost his life was Matan Meir.

No other details were provided.

Fauda co-creator and lead star Lior Raz also shared the news of Meir's death on his official Instagram account.

In October, Raz joined the 'Brothers in Arms' volunteers along with co-creator and journalist Avi Yissascharov to extract two families from the bombarded town of Sderot in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Fauda has been criticised by a section of viewers for "whitewashing" the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

