Israeli drama series 'Fauda' renewed for a fifth season

September 10, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

Critically-acclaimed Israeli drama series Fauda has been renewed for a fifth season. Ilan Sigal, CEO of Israeli network Yes, revealed the news earlier this week, according to Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post as quoted by Variety.

Sigal and show's co-creator, Avi Issacharoff shared the update at Yes' annual 'Bar Series' event. The fourth season of the show, which streams internationally on Netflix, was meant to be its last. It was released earlier this year after its premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November 2022.

According to Israeli publication Ynet, Fauda was greenlit for a fifth season following protracted negotiations between the network and the creators. Other details about the new chapter are currently unknown.

Fauda, which premiered in 2015, focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict. The fourth season sees the story move beyond Israel where Doron (Lior Raz) is in pursuit of a threat that has him crossing continents in his most dangerous mission yet. The show was also remade in India as Tanaav. The Hindi series premiered on SonyLIV last year.