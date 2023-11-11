Popular actor Chandramohan no more

November 11, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Popular Telugu actor Chandramohan passed away in a private hospital here on Saturday morning.

The 82-year-old actor had been ailing for some time with multiple ailment. On Saturday morning his wife Jalandhar and other family members rushed him to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills after his condition deteriorated.

Apollo Hospital sources said the actor Chandramohan was brought to the Emergency department with complaints of of being unresponsive for 20 minutes. He had history of peritoneal dialysis, Ischemic cardiomyopathy. On arrival he was unresponsive with no carotid pulse. He was resuscitated for 55 minutes but could not attain ROSC and ECG showed aystole. Hence he was declared dead at 9.57 am, the hospital source said.

Family members said the last rite of the late actor will be performed on Monday. Condolences poured in for the departed actor best remembered for his acting as hero, comedian and character actor. Born on May 23, 1943 in Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh as Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao, An B.Sc (Agriculture) graduate from Agriculture College, Bapatla, Chandramohan made a mark for himself in Telugu films bagging Nandi Award for best actor.

Making his debut with ‘Rangula Ratnam’ in 1966. Soft spoken Chandramohan was again noticed in 1968 film ‘Sukha Dukhalu’, in which he starred as brother of then leading actor Vanisri. He went on to act with top heroines like Sreedevi, Jayaprada, Jayasudha and others.

In a career spanning over five decades, Chandramohan acted in over 900 films. He won Filmfare Best Actor award for 1978 movie Padaharella Vayasu. 1987 film Chandamama Raave brought him the Best Male Comedian award and he went on to bag the Nandi Best Character Actor award in 2006 for Athanokkade. His first Tamil film was Naalai Namadhe (1975).

Chandramohan is remembered for her sterling performance in Seetamalakshmi (1978), Ram Robert Rahim (1980), Radha Kalyanam (1981), Rendu Rella Aaru (1985), Chantabbai (1986), Neeku Naaku Pellanta (1988), Gitanjali (1989), Alludugaru (1990), Aditya 369 (1991), Ninne Pelladatha (1996), Chachi 420 (1997), Chandralekha (1998), Manasantha Nuvve (2001), Santosham (2002), Manmadhudu (2002), Okkadu (2003), 7/G Rainbow Colony (2004), Varsham (2004), Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Dookudu (2011) and Janda Pai Kapiraju (2015).

In an interview to The Hindu in 2011, the actor recalled his first break under the direction of B. N. Reddy. The actor had recalled that as a 21-year-old, the trend of making movies with freshers had just begun. He cherished his first movie Rangula Ratnam, which gave him the Telugu film industry break and also won him the Nandi Award for best actor.

In the same interview the actor has observed: “There have been many good films like Siri Siri Muvva, Subhodayam, Sitamalakshmi, Padaharella Vayasu etc but before I quit films I want to do one film, one good character role that will revolve around me and give me complete satisfaction.”