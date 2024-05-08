GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Music Director Jakes Bejoy on board Mohanlal’s ‘L360’

The film reunites Mohanlal with actor Shobana after 20 years in what marks their 56th film together

May 08, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jakes Bejoy and a still from the sets of ‘L360’

Jakes Bejoy and a still from the sets of ‘L360’

Jakes Bejoy has been roped in as the composer for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film, tentatively called L360. The makers of the film took to social media to share the news. 

Mohanlal, Shobana’s ‘L360’ begins filming

The makers also put out announcement posters for editor Nishadh Yusuf and sound designer Vishnu Govind

The film reunites Mohanlal with actor Shobana after 20 years in what marks their 56th film together. L360 is directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, L360 is produced by Rejaputhra Vishal Media banner. 

Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

Top News Today

