Michael Jackson biopic’s extended cast revealed

Colman Domingo will play the role of family patriarch Joe Jackson with Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson

February 28, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Michael Jackson's biopic 'Michael'.

A still from Michael Jackson’s biopic ‘Michael’.

We had previously reported that director Antoine Fuqua of The Equalizer franchise fame is helming a Michael Jackson biopic titled Michael and the legendary singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson is playing the titular role.

While fans were awaiting the news on who would round out the rest of the Jackson family, especially Jackson’s four brothers who were a part of the massively popular singing group the Jackson 5, the extended cast of the film is out.

Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo will play the role of family patriarch Joe Jackson with Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller is on board as lawyer John Branca.

Eight actors will portray Jackson’s four brothers. Jamal R. Henderson plays Jermaine Jackson in the film’s later years, while Jayden Harville plays the younger version. Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter share the role of Marlon Jackson; Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards are Tito; and Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre play Jackie Jackson.

Michael is produced by Oscar-winning producer Graham King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, Branca and John McClain. Oscar-nominee John Logan has penned the script.

