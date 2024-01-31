GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nia Long to play Michael Jackson's mother in his biopic

Nia will essay the role of Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson in director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biographical drama

January 31, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

ANI
Nia Long.

Nia Long. | Photo Credit: iamnialong and @essence/Instagram

Actor Nia Long has been roped in to essay a crucial role in late pop singer Michael Jackson's biopic. As per Variety, Nia will essay the role of Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson in director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biographical drama.

First look out of Michael Jackson biopic

On having Nia on board, Fuqua in a statement said, "Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I've been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I'm excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times."

Michael is expected to chronicle the singer's complicated legacy. According to the logline, the story will portray a "brilliant yet complicated man" who became known as one of the greatest performers of all time. John Logan, whose screenwriting credits include Gladiator, Sweeney Todd, and the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, penned the script.

Michael is currently in production and slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025. Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) is producing the movie with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Lionsgate is distributing the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle all territories apart from Japan (which Lionsgate will oversee).

Expressing excitement about the project, Nia said, "Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure." Nia was recently seen in Netflix's comedy You People and is best known for movies such as Boyz n the Hood, Love Jones, Soul Food, The Best Man and Big Momma's House.

