‘The Sting’ actor Charles Dierkop dies at 87

Dierkop had a heart attack and contracted pneumonia; the Wisconsin-born character actor began his career in an uncredited appearance opposite Paul Newman in 'The Hustler'

February 28, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

ANI
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 1: Charles Dierkop attends "The Midnighters" Screening at the 20th Annual Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles on June 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 1: Charles Dierkop attends "The Midnighters" Screening at the 20th Annual Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles on June 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage) | Photo Credit: Amy Graves

American actor Charles Dierkop, best known for his appearances in 'The Sting,' 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,' and 'Police Woman,' died on Sunday, Deadline reported. He was 87.

ALSO READ
Buddy Duress, ‘Good Time’ actor, dies at 38

Dierkop had a heart attack and contracted pneumonia. The Wisconsin-born character actor began his career in an uncredited appearance opposite Paul Newman in 'The Hustler.' He appeared beside him as Flat Nose Curry in the 1969 film 'Butch Cassidy' and as a bodyguard in the Best Picture Oscar-winning 1973 film 'The Sting.''Star Trek,' 'Batman,' 'Adam-12,' 'It Takes a Thief,' 'Love,' 'American Style,' 'Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,' 'Lost in Space,' 'The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.,' 'Mannix,' 'Kung Fu,' 'The F.B.I.,' and 'The Andy Griffith Show,' all gave him constant work in television.

Dierkop played Detective Pete Royston on NBC's 'Police Woman,' a spinoff of 'Police Story,' as a series regular from 1974 to 1978, alongside Angie Dickinson.During the 1980s and 1990s, he appeared as a guest on popular television shows like 'Simon & Simon,' 'The Fall Guy,' 'T.J. Hooker,' 'Matt Houston,' and 'MacGyver.' Dierkop also appeared in several B movies throughout the 2000s. His last credited role was in the 2018 film 'Heaven & Hell.'

Dierkop is survived by his daughter Lynn.

