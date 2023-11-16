HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Madame Web’ trailer: Dakota Johnson turns clairvoyant superhero in Sony’s spider-verse

‘Madame Web’ is the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), preceded by the two ‘Venom’ movies and 2022’s ‘Morbius’

November 16, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Madame Web’

A still from ‘Madame Web’

The trailer for Dakota Johnson-starrer Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web is here.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, the film tells the origin story of Cassandra Webb/Madame Web, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops clairvoyant abilities. “Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures,” reads a synopsis.

ALSO READ
Sydney Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson-fronted 'Madame Web'

With Johnson in the title role, Madame Web also features Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor as the two Spider-Women and Isabela Merced as Spider-Girl/ Anya Corazon. Tahar Rahim essays the role of spider villain Ezekiel Sims. This is the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), preceded by the two Venom movies and 2022’s Morbius.

As per comic book lore, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s web-slinger, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. The character was introduced in 1980’s “The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210” comics.

ALSO READ
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ game review: Sets a new standard in gaming

Madame Web will release in theatres in February, 2024.

(with PTI inputs)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.