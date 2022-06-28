‘Madame Web’: Emma Roberts on board Sony-Marvel’s superhero movie

PTI June 28, 2022 14:52 IST

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 7, 2023

Emma Roberts | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

American Horror Story-star Emma Roberts has joined the cast of the upcoming superhero film Madame Web, headlined by Dakota Johnson. The film is a part of the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters, which is Sony Picture’s own Spider-Man universe. Madame Web has Johnson playing the titular clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. Details of Roberts' role in the film are currently under wraps. S J Clarkson, who has previously worked on the Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders, is directing the film. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers of Sony’s Spider-Man universe’s recent release Morbius, have also written the screenplay of Madame Web. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 7, 2023. Roberts recently completed production on the upcoming romantic-comedy Maybe I Do.



