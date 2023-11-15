‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ game review: Sets a new standard in gaming

November 15, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 stands at the pinnacle of gaming excellence. Even in the shadows of its predecessors, Miles Morales and the initial Spider-Man game from Insomniac, this sequel manages to outshine them with its dynamic city, compelling narratives of Peter Parker and the emerging hero Miles Morales, and the introduction of Insomniac’s version of Venom.

In this game, the interaction of Peter Parker and Miles Morales creates a colossal gaming experience. Following an explosive day in Peter Parker’s new role as a teacher, with Miles among his students, both Spider-Men are thrust back into action. Juggling personal lives with the challenges posed by the relentless Kraven and the formidable Venom, who now wields the notorious black suit, our heroes, with their friends, face escalating threats.

The game’s narrative allows seamless switching between both heroes, much like Grand Theft Auto V, offering freedom to explore the expansive New York City map while progressing through the main campaign. Although the story occasionally drags and encounters missteps, the overall experience is a cohesive package.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania Publisher: EA Sports Price: ₹4799 on Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and PC; ₹4299 on Switch

For those familiar with the first two games, transitioning into this one will be effortless. While retaining familiar mechanics, the game introduces added depth. With two nerdy superheroes, the array of gadgets enhances the gameplay, complementing the exhilarating web-swinging. New York is beautifully rendered, and traversal is more seamless, thanks to rapid loading times and the introduction of a wingsuit ability for both Spider-Men, each with unique series abilities.

The city is brimming with activities, from side missions to mini-games, all accompanied by a variety of shiny new Spider suits to unlock. Both heroes boast distinct suits inspired by movies, comics, and original creations for the game. Unique unlocks for each Spider-Man, intertwined with mutual dependencies, add layers to the gameplay.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 harnesses the full potential of the PlayStation 5’s hardware. From instant-loading fast travel to intricately detailed supervillains and vibrant cityscapes, the game surpasses expectations. Despite occasional glitches, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sets a new standard in gaming.

For PlayStation 5 owners or prospective buyers, now is the opportune moment to delve into the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. This sequel is a compelling Game of the Year contender, promising hours of immersive entertainment. Anticipation for the next Spider-Man installment is already building, fueled by the exceptional quality of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.