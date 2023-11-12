HamberMenu
‘Lal Salaam’ teaser: Aishwarya Rajinikanth says ‘keep religion out of cricket’

Featuring Rajinikanth in a cameo role, ‘Lal Salaam’ is set to release in theatres during the festival of Pongal in January 2024

November 12, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and Rajinikanth in stills from ‘Lal Salaam’

Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and Rajinikanth in stills from ‘Lal Salaam’ | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

The teaser of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial venture Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, was released by the makers today on the occasion of Deepavali. The film, which also features Rajinikanth in a cameo role, will release in theatres during the festival of Pongal in January 2024.

The teaser shows glimpses of a story set in a town high in tension due to religious unrest. From the teaser, it seems like Vishnu plays a local cricket, a Hindu, while Vikranth plays a cricket practising Islam. A cricket match featuring the two turns into a riot. We then see the political game behind the same, before superstar Rajinikanth’s character, Moideen Bhai, steps up and takes matters into his own hands.

Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai are also part of the cast. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Lal Salaam has music by AR Rahman.

Notably, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will also be seen in the film in a cameo role. The film has editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy.

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, is well known for her directorials and Vai Raja Vai. Besides helming a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers, Aishwarya also penned a book titled Standing on An Apple Box: The Story of A Girl Among the Stars. Earlier this year, she also announced Oh Saathi Chal, her Bollywood directorial debut

