Rajinikanth wraps up shoot of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’

July 12, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up the shoot of Lal Salaam. In the Tamil film, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the veteran star plays an extended cameo.

Aishwarya took to social media to inform that Rajinikanth has wrapped up his portions of the film. Producers Lyca Productions had released Rajinikanth’s look from the film in May. The superstar is playing a character named Moideen Bhai.

Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. India’s cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev is doing a cameo in the film.