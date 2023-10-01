HamberMenu
Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ to release on Pongal 2024

The film, headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, features Rajinikanth in a cameo role

October 01, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release poster of ‘Lal Salaam’

Release poster of ‘Lal Salaam’ | Photo Credit: @LycaProductions/X

Last month, we reported that Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial venture Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, wrapped its shooting. The makers announced today that the film, which also features Rajinikanth in a cameo role, will release in theatres during the festival of Pongal in January 2024.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Lal Salaam will have music by AR Rahman. Interestingly, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will also be seen in the film in a cameo role. The film has editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy.

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, is well known for her directorials and Vai Raja Vai. Besides helming a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers, Aishwarya also penned a book titled Standing on An Apple Box: The Story of A Girl Among the Stars. Earlier this year, she also announced Oh Saathi Chal, her Bollywood directorial debut

