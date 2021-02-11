‘Operation Java’ is a cyber crime thriller, says director Tharun Moorthy

The Mollywood filmmaker says the investigation thriller, which releases on February 12, is inspired by real-life case files from cyber police

In debutant director Tharun Moorthy's Operation Java, the action moves to cyberspace. Tharun says he developed the story based on real-life incidents. “The basic thread of Operation Java is derived from a few cybercrime cases that came under the jurisdiction of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi police,” he says. The investigation thriller releases on February 12.

“Much of the action revolves around the Kochi cyber cell. The narrative moves forward chiefly through the point of view of two BTech graduates (played by Balu Varghese and Lukman Lukku) who are called in by the cops in connection with a case that proves a tough nut to crack. We see how further investigation leads the police to duplicitous underground cyber networks that fleece people,” explains the Kottayam native.

Though the film unfurls in Kerala, the hunt for the perpetrators takes the police beyond the State’s borders. Operation Java is the codename ascribed to the cyber operation at the heart of the movie.

Tharun Moorthy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tharun says he was eager to do a film that bore a theme of global relevance. “In this tech-driven age, cybercrimes are rife around the world and it is especially on the rise in India, even as smartphones have become ubiquitous. While conceptualising the film, I have endeavoured to zoom in on the dark side of a technology that has become integral to our daily lives,” he says, adding that Operation Java is intended to be a cautionary tale. “However, I do not try to push through a moral stand.”

The trailer credits the police department and the 31-year-old says he did thorough research to get the facts and nitty-gritty of cyber investigations right. “My primary source of information was news reports. I consulted Kerala police’s cyber wing for expert advice on the modus operandi of cyber criminals. The script was vetted by cyber crime experts,” he adds.

Balu Varghese (left) and Lukman Lukku in a still from ‘Operation Java’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Vinayakan, Irshad Ali, Binu Pappu, actor-director Johny Antony, Alexander Prasanth, Mamitha Biju and Dhanya Ananya. Tharun says the film has a lot of hand-held shots to sustain the tension. Cinematography is by Faiz Siddik, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. Operation Java was shot predominantly in Kochi, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Salem.

Operation Java was originally slated for release in May last year, but was put off owing to the pandemic. “However, we never fancied a direct OTT release as our film was fully designed for the theatrical experience,” concludes Tharun.