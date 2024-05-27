GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Léa Seydoux criticizes French President’s support for Gérard Depardieu: “A bad image for France”

Depardieu is accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021, charges he vehemently denies

Published - May 27, 2024 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lea Seydoux poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘The Second Act’ during the 77th international film festival, Cannes

Lea Seydoux poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘The Second Act’ during the 77th international film festival, Cannes | Photo Credit: Scott A Garfitt

French actress Léa Seydoux has expressed strong disapproval of French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments praising Gérard Depardieu. Macron’s remarks, which called Depardieu a source of national pride, were made despite the actor facing impending criminal charges for sexual assault.

Depardieu, 75, is accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021, charges he vehemently denies. President Macron initially lauded Depardieu as a celebrated figure in France but has since stated he will reserve further judgment until the trial concludes.

In an interview with The Times of London, Seydoux did not hold back her criticism of Macron’s stance. “So strange. It was crazy. It gives a very bad image of our country. Why say that? It was really something. It’s crazy he said that — the president. Crazy,” she remarked.

Macron’s comments have sparked controversy and align with the broader perception that France lags behind in addressing issues highlighted by the #MeToo movement. This perception was recently reinforced by a public letter signed by several actresses, including Juliette Binoche, which criticized France’s handling of sexual misconduct issues.

Seydoux acknowledged the activism of younger generations in combating these issues. “The young generation is very active. I see my nieces, they are super-aware. It’s super-strong and not only in cinema. Maybe the old generation are not completely into it, but there is a change. A move has been made,” she told The Times.

Reflecting on her career, which spans both Hollywood and French cinema, Seydoux noted the evolution within the James Bond franchise. Having starred as Madeleine Swann in Spectre and No Time to Die, she appreciated the shift away from misogyny. “It would’ve been weird to do Bond nowadays with a guy who is super-misogynistic. It has to reflect the society we’re living in,” she said.

