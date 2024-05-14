GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Léa Seydoux and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ writer, Arthur Harari collaborate on new thriller ‘The Unknown’

Harari teased that the project is “a mix of realistic urban chronicle, fantasy film, investigation, melodrama and daydream”

Published - May 14, 2024 03:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lea Seydoux

Lea Seydoux | Photo Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Pathe has confirmed its involvement in the production of The Unknown, an upcoming thriller starring French actress Léa Seydoux from filmmaker Arthur Harari, known for his previous work on the Oscar-winning Anatomy of a Fall.

‘Anatomy of a Fall’: How the legal drama goes beyond the confines of labels

Scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026, The Unknown is being produced by Paris-based Bathysphere, with Pathe onboard as co-producer and distributor for the French market. While details regarding the plot have been kept under wraps, Harari teased that the project is “a mix of realistic urban chronicle, fantasy film, investigation, melodrama and daydream.”

Following her recent appearance in Dune: Part Two, Seydoux is set to take on a leading role in this project with Harari fresh from the success of Anatomy of a Fall, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay alongside co-writer and director Justine Triet.

Léa Seydoux joins cast of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Separate Rooms’

As preparations for the film’s release continue, Pathe is gearing up to introduce The Unknown to international buyers at the Cannes Market.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.