Léa Seydoux joins cast of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Separate Rooms’

April 05, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

We had previously reported that filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s next is a drama titled Separate Rooms starring Josh O’Connor. The latest is that actor Léa Seydoux is set to star opposite O’Connor in the film.

Details regarding the role played by Seydoux remain under wraps, as per Deadline’s report. An adaptation of Pier Vittorio Tondelli’s eponymous novel of love and loss, Separate Rooms traces Italian iconoclast writer Leo’s (O’Connor) emotional odyssey while navigating memories of his time with Thomas, a gifted German musician. As the story unfolds, audiences will witness the complexities of their relationship, marked by separation and longing.

The film’s screenplay is penned by Francesca Manieri, who previously collaborated with Guadagnino on We Are Who We Are. Lorenzo Mieli produces the film for Fremantle.

Seydoux’s recent credits include David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, Bertrand Bonello’s drama The Beast, and Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning. The actor can currently be seen portraying Lady Margot Fenring in Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster film, Dune: Part Two.

Meanwhile, Guadagnino is set to launch his upcoming drama Challengers, starring Zendaya, O’Connor and Mike Faist, on April 26. The filmmaker’s next film, Queer, starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, adapts the book by William S. Burroughs and is set to hit the festival circuit later this year.