GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Grrr’ locks release date

Directed by Jay K, the Malayalam comedy drama also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu

May 06, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in ‘Grrr’.

Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in ‘Grrr’. | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainments/YouTube

Kunchacko Boban’s Grrr is set to hit the theatres in June. Directed by Jay K and also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, the movie will release on June 14.

Suraj Venjaramoodu to make his Tamil debut with Vikram’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

Jay K had previously directed the horror drama Ezra. The makers of Grrr released a teaser to announce the movie’s release date. The teaser shows an inebriated Kunchacko Boban in a lion’s enclosure, unaware of the impending danger. Suraj is seen in the role of a zookeeper, who attempts to save Kunchacko Boban’s character.

The film, touted to be a comedy drama, is produced by Shaji Nadesan and actor Arya under the banner August Cinema. Written by Jay along with Praveen S, the film also stars Shruthi Ramachandran, Anagha, Rajesh Madhavan, Shobi Thilakan and Manju Pillai.

ALSO READ:‘Adios Amigo’, starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, wrapped up

Jayesh Nair is the cinematographer while Vivek Harshan is the movie’s editor. Some portions of the movie were shot in South Africa.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.