‘Adios Amigo’, starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, wrapped up

Directed by debutant Nahas Nazar, the film is produced by Ashiq Usman of ‘Thallumaala’ fame

April 10, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look poster of ‘Adios Amigo’.

The first-look poster of ‘Adios Amigo’. | Photo Credit: Ashiq Usman/Instagram

The shooting for Adios Amigo has been wrapped up. The movie, starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, was filmed for 58 days.

Prithviraj Sukumaran interview on ‘Aadujeevitham’: A breakdown of the survival drama’s making and how it nearly broke the actor

Adios Amigo is directed by debutant Nahas Nazar. Writing an appreciation note on Instagram, the film’s producer Ashiq Usman of Thallumaala fame appreciated the team for their dedication.

Asif Ali has reportedly made a quick comeback post an injury to complete the shoot of the movie. The makers also released the film’s first look poster. The poster shows Suraj and Asif Ali asleep on a bench.

ALSO READ:‘Nadikar’ teaser: Tovino Thomas plays an actor stuck on the wrong side of superstardom

Written by Thankam, the film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathy, Althaf Salim, Jinu Joseph, Salim Hassan and others in supporting roles. Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer while Gopi Sundar has composed music for the movie. Adios Amigo is set to hit the theatres soon.

