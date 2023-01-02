‘I hesitated to go on stage at the fete seeing the quality of performance of my competitors’

January 02, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

I did my schooling in Dubai, until we returned home to Palakkad. So when I took part at the State School Arts Festival, it was an eye-opener for me in more ways than one. I am glad that the festival is back after the pandemic. Interacting with the audience is important for an artiste’s growth. As a young artiste, you will not get a bigger opportunity than the State School Arts Festival. I realised how much the festival meant in Kerala when I won prizes in classical dance competitions at the sub-district and district level as a student of St. Thomas Convent School, Palakkad. I had already danced in over 200 stages in Dubai, but the recognition I got for participating at the school festival took me by surprise.

In 1991

I, however, competed at the school festival only once. That was in Kathakali, in 1991 at Kasaragod. And I nearly didn’t go on stage. Kathakali hadn’t exactly been my forte, though I performed well enough to qualify for the State festival. I saw how good and well-trained – some of them for six or seven years – my competitors were. So I asked my mother if I should go on stage at all. She said it was up to me. Well, I did perform and even got an A-Grade. I had enacted the role of Poothana. I remember my cousin teasing me – I didn’t need make-up for Poothana. I should be ‘made down’, he said.

Those who inspired

I vividly recall one of the participants; she was somewhat overweight and I wondered whether she would be able to perform at all. I was stunned when she entered the stage, running. She transformed into Roudra Bheeman and, I think, she went on to win the first prize. Artistes like her at the school festival inspired me. I also remember watching another girl rehearsing her mudras so beautifully in the greenroom. She was the one who made me think whether I should compete at all. Years later, she invited me to be a chief guest at her institute, without knowing that I was the girl who watched her admiringly in the greenroom of the school festival.