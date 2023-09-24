HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Veteran film maker K.G. George, 77, passes away

He made a series of critically acclaimed films during his nearly three-decades long career, winning several Kerala State film awards and the JC Daniel Prize

September 24, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - KOCHI

K A Martin
Film maker K.G. George.

Film maker K.G. George. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Veteran Malayalam film maker K. G. George, 77, passed away at an old age home in Kakkanad on the outskirts of Kochi on September 24.

He was born in Pathanamthitta in 1946 and went on to complete a diploma at the film institute of India in Pune.

He made a series of critically acclaimed films during his nearly three-decades long career, winning several Kerala State film awards and the JC Daniel Prize instituted by the Kerala State Government.

His debut as a director ‘Swapnadanam’ was a commercial success and a critical achievement. He broke away constantly from the tried and tested song-and-dance sequences to discuss problems confronted in daily life.

He was initially an assistant to Ramu Kariatt and went on to be part of the breakaway trio with Bharathan and P. Padmarajan.

As a founder of new school of cinema narrative ‘Yavanikka’ (1982) and ‘Irakal’ (1986) along with ‘Panchavadippalm’ and ‘Aadaminte Variyellu’, established him among the all-time great directors in the Malayalam movie industry.

He is survived by his wife, playback singer Salma and two children.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.