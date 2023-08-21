HamberMenu
Shooting of Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon starrer ‘Garudan’ wrapped up

Directed by debutant Arun Varma, ‘Garudan’is a thriller revolving around a legal tussle between a cop and a teacher

August 21, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Garudan

Poster of ‘Garudan | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/Twitter

The shooting of Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon starrer Garudan has been wrapped up. Directed by Arun Varma, the film marks the reunion of the two senior actors after a long time. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under his banner Magic Frames.

'Jailer' Malayalam movie review: Dhyan Sreenivasan's bleak film hardly gets anything right

Touted to be a thriller revolving around a legal tussle between a cop and a teacher, the film is scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Suresh Gopi essays the role of a lawyer while Biju Menon plays the role of the teacher. Abhirami, Vijay Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, Major Ravi, Nishat Sugar, Ranjini and Malavika form the rest of the cast.

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon have previously worked together in Kaliyattam, FIR, Pathram, Randaam Bhavam, Kichamani MBA and Christian Brothers. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for Garudan while Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer.

