‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for action-thriller

September 11, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

After the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth is next teaming up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the actor’s 171st outing.

To be produced by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 171 will have music by composer Anirudh Ravichandran and action by Anbariv.

The rest of the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

Rajinikanth is currently basking in the aftermath of Jailer, after two disappointing outings in Darbar and Annaatthe. The film, directed by Nelson, is one of the biggest hits of the year across the country and a much-needed victory at the box-office for the Superstar.

Meanwhile, Lokesh is awaiting the release of his action flick Leo in October, that stars Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt among others. It is speculated that Leo might also come under the same universe that his previous films Kaithi and Vikram were a part of. With Leo, Lokesh and Vijay work together for the second time after their hit combination in Master.