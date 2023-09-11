HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for action-thriller

To be produced by Sun Pictures, the film will have music by composer Anirudh Ravichandran and action by Anbariv

September 11, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagarah

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagarah

After the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth is next teaming up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the actor’s 171st outing.

ALSO READ
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ official first week collection details are here

To be produced by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 171 will have music by composer Anirudh Ravichandran and action by Anbariv.

The rest of the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

Rajinikanth is currently basking in the aftermath of Jailer, after two disappointing outings in Darbar and Annaatthe. The film, directed by Nelson, is one of the biggest hits of the year across the country and a much-needed victory at the box-office for the Superstar.

ALSO READ
‘Leo’: Vijay wraps shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film

Meanwhile, Lokesh is awaiting the release of his action flick Leo in October, that stars Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt among others. It is speculated that Leo might also come under the same universe that his previous films Kaithi and Vikram were a part of. With Leo, Lokesh and Vijay work together for the second time after their hit combination in Master.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.