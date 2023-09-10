HamberMenu
First look out of Jayam Ravi’s action-drama ‘Siren’

Jayam Ravi’s ‘Siren’ is directed by Antony Bhagyaraj and stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu in prominent roles

September 10, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jayam Ravi in ‘Siren’

Jayam Ravi in ‘Siren’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

The makers of the Tamil film Siren starring Jayam Ravi has released the movie’s first look. The film is directed by debutant Antony Bhagyaraj, who wrote popular films such Irumbu Thirai, Viswasam and Hero. Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under the banner Home Movie Makers.

ALSO READ
Jayam Ravi: ‘Star-driven culture not going away’

In the first-look video, Jayam Ravi is seen sporting a salt and pepper look. He is set to appear in two different avatars in the film. Jayam Ravi is reported to be playing a prisoner in the film while Keerthy Suresh, who is touted to play a cop, stars opposite Jayam Ravi for the first time. Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu also feature in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Mohan Raja announces ‘Thani Oruvan 2’; Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara to face a mystery villain in sequel

G V Prakash is the music composer for Siren while Selvakumar M K is the cinematographer. Jayam Ravi’s next is Iraivan, which is set to release on September 28. The actor also has Genie, Thani Oruvan 2 and an untitled project with Rajesh in his line-up.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

