‘Jawan’ clips leaked online, Shah Rukh Khan’s company files FIR

August 14, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has made a police complaint in Mumbai after unauthorised video clips from their upcoming movie Jawan were posted on social media in a seeming effort to harm both the movie and the company.

Mumbai Police has registered a case at Santacruz Police station under IPC section 379 and IT Act as Jawan movie clip was stolen and used on social media on Thursday.

“Mumbai police are investigating further the matter further,” said Mumbai Police. According to the FIR, the production company just learned that several Twitter identities had posted video excerpts from the movie online.

The FIR noted that the movie had not yet been shown in theatres. In order to prevent the leak of shooting films, cell phones were not permitted for anyone in the area during the filming. A much-anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan allegedly leaked and went viral on Twitter, prompting the Santa Cruz police to file an FIR.

Red Chillies Entertainment, Khan’s production company, submitted a complaint that led to the lawsuit being opened.On May 6, one user posted the video for the first time; the other four soon followed, and it quickly gained popularity.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages .Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.