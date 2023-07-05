HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’: First look of Urvashi, Indrans starter out

Directed by Ashish Chinnappa, the film also features TG Ravi, Sanusha Sagar, Johny Antony, and Anjali Sunil Kumar among others

July 05, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’

First look poster of ‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ | Photo Credit: ActorSureshGopi/Facebook

The first look of Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962, the upcoming Malayalam movie headlined by Urvash and Indrans, was released by the makers today. The film is directed by Ashish Chinnappa, who also wrote the script with Prajin MP based on a story by Sanu K Chandran

ALSO READ
'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph to work with Lyca Productions

The first look poster was unveiled by actor Suresh Gopi on his social media handles and it features Urvashi and Indrans along with TG Ravi, Sanusha Sagar, Johny Antony, and Anjali Sunil Kumar.

ALSO READ
‘Chaaver’: First look of Kunchacho Boban’s film with Tinu Pappachan out

According to reports, the film also stars Althaf, Jayan Cherthala, Vijayaraghavan, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Sajin Cherukayil, Nisha Sarang, Kalabhavan Haneef, Vishnu Govindan., Sneha Reji, Shylaja Ambu, and Nitha Karma

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 has cinematography by Sajith Purushan, editing by Rathin Radhakrishnan, and music composed by Kailas. The film is Baiju Chellamma, Sagar, and Sanitha Sasidharan under their Wonderframes Filmland banner.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.