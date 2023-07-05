HamberMenu
'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph to work with Lyca Productions

Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘2018’ is said to be the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office

July 05, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jude Anthany Joseph

Jude Anthany Joseph | Photo Credit: judeanthanyjoseph/Instagram

Jude Anthany Joseph of 2018 fame will direct his next film under Lyca Productions, the makers said on Wednesday. The production house shared the announcement on its official Twitter page. The currently untitled movie will be produced by A Subaskaran, founder of Lyca Productions.

'2018': The real, heart-warming Kerala story and a monotone of hatred, falsities in contrast

Joseph's acclaimed survival drama 2018, which released in May, is said to be the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark at the domestic box office. The film narrated the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018, when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity.

It starred Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh.

