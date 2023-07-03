HamberMenu
‘Chaaver’: First look of Kunchacho Boban’s film with Tinu Pappachan out

 ‘Chaaver’ also stars Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese in the lead

July 03, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Chaaver’

First look poster of ‘Chaaver’ | Photo Credit: PrithvirajSukumaran/Facebook

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie Chaaver, starring Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan, and Antony Varghese in the lead, was unveiled on Sunday.

Notable actors Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, and Jayasurya unveiled the poster on social media. The poster features the three lead actors as rock sculptures.

Chaaver has a script written by Joy Mathew (Uncle and Shutter). The film marks Tinu’s third film after Swathanthryam Ardhararthriyil and Ajagajantharam.

With music composed by Justin Varghese, the film has cinematography by Jinto George and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. Chaaver is produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly under their Arun Narayan Productions and Kavya Film Company production banners.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

