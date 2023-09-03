HamberMenu
‘Iraivan’ trailer: Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara take on a ‘Smiley Killer’ in this gory crime-thriller

Written and directed by I Ahmed, ‘Iraivan’ releases in theatres on September 28

September 03, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, and Rahul Bose in stills from ‘Iraivan’

Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, and Rahul Bose in stills from ‘Iraivan’ | Photo Credit: Junglee Music Tamil/YouTube

The trailer of Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara’s upcoming action-thriller Iraivan was released by the makers on Sunday. The film, written and directed by I Ahmed (Endrendrum Punnagai, Manithan), is set to release in theatres on September 28.

The trailer begins to introduce us to the character played by actor Rahul Bose, ‘Smiley Killer’ Brahma, a now wheelchair-bound serial killer jailed for murdering 12 young women. We are then told of a police officer named Arjun (Ravi), a merciless executioner who justifies encountering the accused. “When criminals mercilessly commit crimes, I can’t wait for God to serve justice,” he says.

We then glimpses of Arjun’s romance with Priya (Nayanthara), but all hell breaks loose when Brahma manages to escape from the authorities and continues his killing spree. The trailer promises a gory, disturbing crime-thriller on cards.

Mohan Raja announces 'Thani Oruvan 2'; Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara to face a mystery villain in sequel
'Agilan' movie review: Jayam Ravi can't save this mishmash of ideas watered down by insipid writing

Iraivan also stars Narain, Charle, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijayalakshmi, Azhagam Perumal, and Bagavathi Perumal among others. With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has cinematography by Hari K Vedanth and editing by Manikanda Balaji.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram & Jayaram G under their Passion Studios banner, the film releases on September 28 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Notably, Ravi and I Ahmed previously collaborated on Jana Gana Mana, which remains unreleased. Meanwhile, Ravi will next be seen in Siren, co-starring Keerthy Suresh; Genie, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi; and he will be seen alongside Nayanthara for the third time in Thani Oruvan 2, the sequel to their 2015 hit crime drama.

Nayanthara will be seen this week alongside Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut, Jawan.

