‘Inimel’: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan bring the lines of Kamal Haasan to life in this track on a contemporary relationship 

March 25, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Kamal Haasan and Lokesk Kangaraj, the hit Vikram combo, have collaborated once again and this time, it’s for a video song. Composed and conceptualised by Shruti Haasan, the song is titled ‘Inimel’.

The track, penned by Kamal Haasan, stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti as the leads. The song features its leads going through the highs and lows of a contemporary relationship.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran’s Raajkamal Films International, ‘Inimel’ is directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar and its technical crew consists of cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, musician Yanchan and editor Philomin Raj.

Meanwhile, Lokesh, who was recently seen in a cameo in Singapore Saloon, is next teaming up with Rajinikanth for a project tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. Shruti, on the other hand, will soon headline the cross-cultural romantic comedy Chennai Story. She is also starring alongside Adivi Sesh in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Dacoit. She also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam which is slated to release next year.

Watch the ‘Inimel’ song here: