Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s pan-India movie is titled ‘Dacoit’

The film, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, marks the directorial feature debut of Shaneil Deo

December 20, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

PTI
Adivi Sesh in ‘Dacoit’.

Adivi Sesh in ‘Dacoit’. | Photo Credit: Annapurna Studios/YouTube

Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan's upcoming pan-India action drama has been titled Dacoit, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios. It is co-produced by Suniel Narang.

ALSO READ
Shruti Haasan on her new single ‘Monster Machine’, her ambition, and breaking boundaries

The project marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, who has previously served as the director of photography for several Telugu blockbusters such as Kshanam and Goodachari, both headlined by Sesh. Dacoit is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives.

Deo and Sesh have also penned the film's story and screenplay, the makers said in a press release. "Shaneil Deo has an absolutely fantastic vision. It’s grand without being grandiose and elegant without being uppity. That sort of an elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterlands of silent India, its villages and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion that is this film," Sesh said.

ALSO READ
Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’ aims to be bigger, better

Deo described Dacoit as an "intense action drama with a beating heart". "The story of the film demanded a canvas like this, which is rooted, gritty yet well mounted and stylish. Our teaser is merely a tiny glimpse of the massive world we have in store for the fans. It is my honour to direct Adivi and Shruti, two of the finest stars of our times. It is going to be an incredible collaboration," the filmmaker added.

Shruti said Dacoit is a "rare story", which is filled with anger, passion and elegance. "I’m truly excited to be a part of Dacoit," she added.

