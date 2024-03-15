GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kamal Hassan and Shruti Hassan team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for new romance music video, ‘Inimel’

“Ulaganayagan” Kamal Hassan marks his second collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj since ‘Vikram’ with the upcoming music video

March 15, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shruti Hassan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the first look for Inimel

Shruti Hassan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the first look for Inimel | Photo Credit: Instagram/@rkfioffl

Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), under the stewardship of the legendary actor, has unveiled its latest endeavor – a music video titled, Inimel. Collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and singer-composer Shruti Haasan, RKFI seems to venturing into a realm of modern relationships with this latest project.

Following the success of their previous collaboration in Vikram, Kanagaraj returns, this time not only as a director but also as an actor, making his debut on screen. Inimel, which translates to “from now on”, looks to encapsulate the essence of love, tracing its journey through various stages and intricacies of urban life.

Helmed by director Dwarkesh Prabakar and cinematographic Bhuvan Gowda, Shruti Haasan will spearhead the composition and vocals, with creative inputs from Kamal himself.

Kamal is currently filming for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, while Kanagaraj has begun production on the Rajinikanth-helmed Thalaivar 171. Shruti Haasan’s last appearance was in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, with Prabhas in the lead role.

‘Thug Life’ is the title of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’; Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi join cast

A release date for Inimel is yet to be announced.

