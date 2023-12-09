HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘In Flames’, ‘Dear Jassi’ win big at Red Sea International Film Festival

The third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival recently concluded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

December 09, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘In Flames’

A still from ‘In Flames’

In Flames, a Pakistani-Canadian horror film directed by Zarrar Kahn, bagged the top prize at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ
Alia Bhatt to join ‘In-Conversation’ section at Red Sea Film Festival

Set in Karachi, In Flames follows a young woman, played by Ramesha Nawal, who becomes haunted by visions of the dead returning to life after the death of her family’s patriarch. The film was selected as Pakistan’s official submission to the 96th Academy Awards.

The third Red Sea festival honoured Kahn’s directorial debut with the Yusr Award for best film in competition.

ALSO READ
Will Smith on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B Jordan: We're really close, script just came in

Dear Jassi, directed by Tarsem Singh, won the Silver Yusr prize.

Here is the film list of winners as shared by The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Yusr: In Flames, Zarrar Kahn

Silver Yusr: Dear Jassi, Tarsem Singh

Jury Prize: The Teacher,  Farah Nabulsi

Best Director: Sunday, Shokir Kholikov

Best Actor: Saleh Bakri, The Teacher

Best Actress: Mouna Hawa, Inshallah A Boy

Best Documentary In Competition: Kaouther Ben Hania, Four Daughters

Chopard Rising Talent Trophy: Nour Alkhadra

Film AlUla Audience Award, Saudi Film: Norah

Film AlUla Audience Award, Non-Saudi Film: Hopeless, South Korea

Best Cinematic Contribution: Omen, Baloji

Best Screenplay: Six Feet Over, Karim Bensalah and Jamal Belmahi

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.